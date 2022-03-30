President Nana Akufo-Addo has said coups are not the solution to Ghana's economic and governance challenges

The president responded to the coup fears for the first time while delivering his SONA to Parliament today

He said no matter the differences in opinions in how Ghana should be run, coups cannot be an option

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed recent fears about a possible coup in Ghana over the economic challenges, stressing that Ghana's democracy is worth fighting for.

Delivering his sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the president commented for the first time on the issue that dominated public discourse a few weeks back.

President Akufo-Addo said coups will not solve Ghana's problems.

Source: Instagram

He urged Ghanaians to be unapologetic to threats of instability through coups.

He said differences in opinion are best resolved through dialogue and not through upheavals.

The president stressed that Ghana is currently recording its most remarkable economic development record because of the country's political stability.

His comments on coup d'états also follow a wave of political overthrows that have swept through the West African sub-region.

Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana would use its influence in the ECOWAS and its temporary membership of the UN Security Council to push for a more stable sub-region.

"We do not want to be an island of peace and stability in a region of turmoil. We do not aspire to be prosperous in the midst of want and poverty. We want a stable and prosperous Ghana in a stable and prosperous region," he stressed.

Professor Raymond Atuguba Warns Of Coup; Says 'Broke' Economy May Trigger One Soon

The Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba, has said a profound academic study on Ghana suggests that the country risks an imminent coup d'etat.

According to the respected law professor, this grim prediction dawned on him after assisting an academic colleague of the Washington DC-based National War College who wrote a dissertation on 'Why some coups fail and others succeed'. That dissertation used Ghana as a case study, he revealed.

Speaking at the Solidare Governance Forum - a public lecture and panel discussion - on Monday, February 28, 2022, and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Woezor TV, Professor Atuguba said the current poor state of the economy is also a viable trigger of a possible coup.

Source: YEN.com.gh