AirtelTigo has undergone a major restructuring in line with its vision of improving its service

The telecommunication network has changed its name from AirtelTigo to AT

The company has also redesigned its logo and assured that the changes will not affect their services

Telecommunication network, AirtelTigo, has taken a big step as part of its efforts to provide quality services to its customers.

The telco giant has officially announced a change in its brand name from AirtelTigo to AT.

A new logo has also been designed using red and blue colours.

The new changes are aimed at honouring the promise to offer simplicity, hence making it easier for customers to identify and engage with the brand.

The name change will apply to all sub-brands; AT Money, AT Business, AT Premier and AT Insurance.

Speaking on the new development, the Chief Executive Officer of the network, Leo Skarlatos, explained that the name change will not affect the telecommunications and mobile services in any way

"Our stakeholders should note that this change is only applicable to the brand name and logo and will not impact our management structure, products, or services. We will continue to offer the same innovative services that our customers have come to know and trust, with an enhanced focus on user experience and customer satisfaction”.

Mr Skarlatos assured customers of AT’s commitment to making life simple for its customers.

“We believe that this name change will only serve to strengthen our brand identity and represents our dedication to growth and simplicity. Mr. Skarlatos reiterated.

Airtel and Tigo merged In November 2017 to became one company, AirtelTigo.

Government signs agreement with AirtelTigo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AirtelTigo had signed an agreement with the government of Ghana for the transfer of ownership to the state.

Airtel said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange stated that they were in the advanced stages of discussions for the conclusion of the agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the government.

The proposed deal resulted in the government of Ghana acquiring 100% shares of Airtel Ghana Ltd, also known as AirtelTigo, along with all its customers, assets and agreed liabilities.

