Consumers of petroleum products are expected to experience respite in their spending as fuel prices are expected to reduce slightly from October 16

COPEC-GH, a petroleum think tank, has said lower international fuel prices and improved exchange rate between the cedi and dollar will bring prices down

Between October 16 to November 1, COPEC anticipates petrol prices to fall to GH¢12.098 per litre and diesel prices to decrease to GH¢12.694 per litre

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) predicts a minor reduction in fuel prices at Ghanaian pumps, effective from Monday, October 16, 2023.

COPEC's Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, attributes this expected decrease to lower international fuel prices and the Ghanaian cedi's strengthening against the US dollar.

Currently, petrol costs around GH¢12.63 per litre in Ghana, while diesel is priced at GH¢13.40 per litre.

During the upcoming second pricing window for October starting on October 16, COPEC anticipates petrol prices to fall to GH¢12.098 per litre and diesel prices to decrease to GH¢12.694 per litre.

The National Petroleum Authority's price deregulation program governs these price adjustments.

COPEC's statement suggests marginal reductions at the pumps during the upcoming pricing window.

Last August, COPEC's prediction that fuel prices will increase by 5.7% came to pass.

The average price of petrol increased from GH¢12.45 per litre to GH¢12.97.

To reduce the impact on consumers, COPEC-GH called on the government to review taxes on petroleum products.

