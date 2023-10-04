Prof Steve Hanke has slammed Dr Ernest Addison for creating challenges in Ghana's economy with his monetary policy decisions

He made the comment via a post on X, formerly Twitter, when thousands of Ghanaians stormed the streets of Accra for the OccupyBoG demonstrations

The demonstration on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, was to compel the BoG Governor to resign over losses in 2022, among other reasons

US-based critic of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, Professor Steve Hanke, has turned his attention to the central bank Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

Prof Hanke thinks the Bank of Ghana Governor's monetary policies are poor and deserved Tuesday's OccupyBoG demonstrations calling for his removal.

"'The Governor is a COWARD' exclaimed a Ghanaian protester at the #OccupyBoG march in Accra today. GOV. ERNEST ADDISON = MASTERCLASS IN MONETARY MISMANAGEMENT," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The comments by the Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University come amid a mammoth protest on October 3, 2023, demanding the resignation of Dr Addison and his two deputies.

The NDC and other political and civil society groups organised the OccupyBoG demonstrations due to huge losses posted by the central bank of Ghana in the 2022 fiscal year.

Protestors blame Dr Addison for the loss that has worsened Ghana's economic situation and say his decision to build a new headquarters in a time of harsh economic realities is insensitive.

Protesters criticise Dr Addison for snubbing them

Meanwhile, the protesters on Tuesday accused Dr. Ernest Addison of disrespect.

Dr Addison did not show up to meet the Minority Members of Parliament and other interest groups who took part in the protests to receive their petition.

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, called the governor a coward because of his absence

NDC threatens to defy police over picketing at BoG

During Tuesday's demonstrations, protestors threatened to storm the Bank of Ghana premises despite a warning from police.

The Ghana Police Service earlier released a statement indicating that the protestors would not be allowed near the headquarters

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu uses vulgar language during protests

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Madina MP trended on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, for throwing vulgar words at the Akufo-Addo administration during the OccupyBoG protests.

Francis-Xavier Sosu used unprintable words akin to Ga fishing communities to vent his frustration at the government.

The protests on Tuesday called on BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies to resign for poorly managing the country's wealth.

