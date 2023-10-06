The IMF has scored high marks for Ghana's economic recovery, noting that the economy is showing signs of stabilisation

In the report released on October 6, 2023, Ghana's economic growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged

These assessments were contained in an IMF staff report that was informed by meetings with the finance minister, the BoG and the vice president

The IMF has said the Nana Akufo-Addo government's strong policy and reform commitment under the bailout programme is bearing fruit.

According to the international lender, Ghana's troubled economy is showing signs of economic stabilisation.

"Growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged, inflation has declined, the fiscal and external positions have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilised," the IMF said in a staff report released on Friday, October 6, 2023.

President Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and a stock photo of an outdoor market in Accra, Ghana.

The report said IMF and Ghana reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to end the first review of the 36-month Extended Credit Facility-supported programme.

With respect to the targets and reform objectives, the IMF report said the performance "has been very strong."

The struggling Ghanaian economy is expected to receive about $600 million in financing once the review is approved by IMF Management and formally completed by the IMF Executive Board.

"To ensure timely completion of the review, the country needs official creditors to quickly reach agreement on a debt treatment in line with the financing assurances they provided in May 2023," the report advised.

The IMF staff team was led by Mr. Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana.

The IMF staff team held meetings with Finance Minister Ofori-Atta, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and their teams, as well as representatives from various government agencies.

The IMF team also engaged with other stakeholders.

