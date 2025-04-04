Shatta Wale has reacted to rumours that Black Sherif dissed him on his Iron Boy album, taking shots at individuals propagating the agenda

On the song Where Them Boyz, Black Sherif took shots at individuals in the industry, calling out the fakeness of the said individuals, but did not mention any names

When Iron Boy dropped, many social media users felt the lyrics of the song matched the personality of the dancehall artiste, and his previous beef with Blacko did not help matters

Shatta Wale has responded to claims that Black Sherif took shots at him on his new album, Iron Boy.

The rumours started after the song ‘Where Them Boyz’ from the musician's Iron Boy album became a topic of discussion as netizens scrutinised the lyrics.

In the song, Black Sherif called out certain people in the music industry for being fake. He did not mention any names, but many fans believed the lyrics were directed at Shatta Wale.

The rumours became widespread on social media, especially due to the history between the two artistes.

In the past, Shatta Wale criticised Black Sherif’s fashion style during a discussion on Glitch Africa’s Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast and even suggested he could end his career in subsequent jabs on social media. Since then, many fans have believed there is bad blood between them.

However, Shatta Wale has now denied being the target of the lyrics. In a social media post, he said Black Sherif never disrespected him, and the rumours were being pushed by people with nothing better to do.

He also praised Iron Boy, calling it a strong album and encouraged Black Sherif to keep going and not pay attention to negativity.

He said he was focused on making money and not interested in unnecessary drama. He described those spreading the rumours as jobless and said he would not waste his time on false narratives.

Iron Boy, released on April 3, 2025, features 15 tracks and explores themes like struggle, hope, and growth. It includes collaborations with Nigerian artistes Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez.

The album was produced by Ar Beats, Joker Nharnah, Samsney, and others, with final mixing by Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg.

Shatta's comments on Blacko 'diss" spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AfroGifted commented:

"Ah, na Ghanaians figa ya mind dey for demma tweaks? They don’t want you dey carry pon ya head, you farrrrrr gone Wale."

Issaka525 said:

"Naaah, Wale knows what time it is, I am nobody, but today I am fully 1Don Fan from USA."

GHDeservesBest said:

"God bless you. You truly know and respect the game. This just proves again that you’re the boss of all bosses. And you know @blacksherif_ I have been an SM fan from day one. Thanks for posting it."

Black Sherif eats plantains and beans

Black Sherif, in a social media post, shared a photo of plantains and beans he had for lunch.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician shared the photo amid his album release.

The musician has been spotted eating authentic Ghanaian foods.

