Ukraine is planning to partner with Ghana for the construction of a logistics hub for food storage

The hub would boost food security by allowing the storage of quality grain, promote predictability of sales and stabilise food prices

Ukraine's food minister Mykola Solskyi has made similar proposals to two other West African countries, Nigeria and Senegal, as his country deepens agriculture and trade ties

Ghana and a delegation from Ukraine recently held talks in Accra on strengthening cooperation in agriculture and trade relations.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Ukraine’s minister for agrarian policy and food Mykola Solskyi discussed the launch of an innovative logistics hub for food storage.

Dr Afriyie Akoto held the discussions with the Ukranian minister before he resigned on January 10, 2023 as minister to focus on his dream to become president of Ghana in 2024.

Dr Afriyie Akoto and Mykola Solskyi (L) and tubers of yam at the agric ministry. Facebook/@mofagovgh, UGC

According to a report on a Ukrainian government portal, the hub would be a joint-partnership between Ghana and Ukraine and would boost food security by allowing the storage of quality grain, promote predictability of sales and stabilise food prices.

The discussion took place when a delegation from Ukraine’s ministry of agrarian policy and food, led by the minster, called on Dr Afriyie Akoto as part of an official visit to Africa.

Ghana was the third country the Ukrainian delegation visited during an official tour of some African countries.

In Senegal, the Ukrainian delegation signed a memorandum with the West African country on deeper cooperation in agricultural production.

Also in Nigeria, Ukraine presented a similar proposal for the development of a logistics hub for grain and food supplies.

