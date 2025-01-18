Some Oil Marketing Companies have begun marginally increasing fuel prices after the second pricing window of January

Leading companies like GOIL and Shell have already adjusted their fuel prices upwards

The increases have been linked to rising crude oil prices on the international market and the depreciation of the cedi

At state-owned GOIL petrol sells at GH¢15.74

Citi News reported that leading companies like GOIL and Shell have already adjusted their prices.

At GOIL, petrol, which was sold at GH¢14.99 per litre during the first pricing window of January, is now retailing at GH¢15.74.

Diesel has also seen a slight rise, moving from GH¢15.60 per litre to GH¢15.77.

Shell has similarly raised the prices of its petroleum products.

Petrol, previously sold at GH¢15.30 per litre, is now priced at GH¢15.59. Diesel has increased from GH¢15.66 per litre to GH¢15.79.

The hike is being attributed to rising crude oil prices on the international market and the depreciation of the cedi.

Not all companies have increased prices. Total Energies is selling petrol at GH¢15.50 and diesel at GH¢15.99.

Concerns over fuel shortage

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies has dismissed reports of an imminent fuel shortage in Ghana.

It assures the public that there is no cause for alarm and clarified that any risk of fuel shortage has been effectively mitigated.

The company addressed media reports that misrepresented comments by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies CEO, Dr. Riverson Oppong, about a looming fuel crisis.

It also explained that Dr Oppong’s remarks were meant to update stakeholders on a temporary reduction in petrol stock due to operational factors, including the suspension of refining activities at the Sentuo Oil Refinery.

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors also refuted reports suggesting a critical fuel shortage in the country in the coming days.

