President John Mahama has put forward the possibility of the Electricity Company of Ghana being privatised.

This privatisation will be part of efforts to address inefficiencies in power distribution.

Citi News reported that the president believes involving the private sector could help resolve operational inefficiencies.

Mahama expressed these thoughts during a meeting with a World Bank delegation on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

He also reflected on Ghana’s past participation in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

“If we don’t fix the Electricity Company of Ghana, we will continue to have a major problem with our whole power value chain. So, going ahead with privatising the last point of electricity distribution, bringing in private sector efficiency is something that we want to take up again. We want to speak with the World Bank to get the expertise to be able to do that.”

About $90 million needed to support plants

Asaase News reported that the Ghana Grid Company has said the government urgently requires nearly $90 million to secure alternative fuel sources to sustain thermal power generation in Tema.

This follows a disruption in natural gas supply caused by a maintenance exercise conducted by the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO).

The company recommended revising maintenance schedules, securing alternative fuel sources, and considering load-shedding.

The maintenance in question was initially scheduled for October 2024 but was deferred to January 2025 by the Akufo-Addo government to allow for the procurement of alternative fuels.

The government has set up a technical committee to address the power concerns with directives to present a comprehensive roadmap.

Acting Spokesperson at the Presidency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, assured that decisive steps are being taken to resolve the crisis.

This was after a figure in the National Democratic Congress, John Jinapor, claimed the Akufo-Addo government had only left five hours' worth of fuel for power generation. Former Energy Minister Herbert Krapa rubbished these claims.

Krapa also urged the newly inaugurated government to focus on effectively managing the power sect instead of complaining.

Dumsor concerns under Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo's final year as president was marred by erratic power supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company.

Some challenges were attributable to technical issues at the Ghana National Gas Company’s Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo.

In June 2024, the West African Gas Pipeline Company also cited maintenance work as causing supply challenges.

This resulted in reduced power generation capacity and caused outages in major cities in the country.

At one point, the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company were even compelled to implement a load management schedule.

Before he left office, Akufo-Addo commissioned a 515MW power plant to address power supply challenges.

The outgoing president hoped the $1.2 billion Ghana Bridge Power Project at Kpone would end the power crisis.

