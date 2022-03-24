The government has moved to slash the cost of housing units under its Affordable Housing Project by half

The 50% reduction is to enable a lot more Ghanaians earning average salaries to be able to afford them amid the current economic challenges

Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said the new cost-cutting arrangement will be detailed in a new framework to be developed by his Ministry

A post on the official Twitter handle of the presidency explained that the move is to ensure housing is affordable for the average earning Ghanaian.

Francis Asenso-Boakye (L) is Minister for Works and Housing. Source: UGC

A news report linked to the post on Twitter quotes the Minister for Works and Housing stating that the government was pushing the price of a housing unit at about $20,000 and $25,000 instead of at $100,000 to enable the majority of Ghanaians to afford it.

Francis Asenso-Boakye disclosed that this new cost-cutting arrangement for the housing units under the Affordable Housing Project will be captured under a new framework currently being developed by his Ministry.

He invited Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) support the initiative.

The Minister made the revelation at GREDA’s annual CEOs Breakfast Meeting yesterday, March 23, 2022.

The government of Ghana is taking drastic steps to tackle the current economic hardships facing Ghanaians.

Already, President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut the salaries of his appointees by 30% as part of measures to tackle biting economic hardships.

Also, the government has announced that all the land borders, which had been closed since 2020, will be opened within two weeks.

