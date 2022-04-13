Ghana has recorded the highest inflation since March 2009 for March 2022, the Ghana Statistical Service has said

The March 2022 inflation has been given as 19.4% compared to 15.7% in February and 13.9% in January 2022

The price of foodstuffs and transport fares, including fuel prices, dominated the March 2022 inflation figures

Ghana's March 2022 inflation figure rose to a staggering 19.4%, driven significantly by high transport fares, and fuel and food prices, the country's highest in 13 years.

In February, Ghana's annual inflation rate accelerated for the ninth consecutive month to 15.7% from 13.9% in January 2022.

According to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, for March this year, foodstuffs like oil and fats recorded a 28.2% inflation, while water recorded a 27.1% inflation.

Source: Getty Images

Also, cereal products recorded a 25% inflation, vegetables - 23.8%, fish and other seafood - 23.7%; fruits and nuts - 22.1%; soft drinks - 20.5%; and live animals and meat - 20.2%.

These food products recorded an inflation rate higher than the national average, according to the GSS.

Food recorded an inflation rate of 22.4% in March 2022, compared to 17.4% in February 2022.

Furthermore, non-food inflation recorded a rate of 17.0% in March 2022, from 14.5% recorded in February 2022.

Transport, including fuel prices, saw the highest inflation rate of 27.6%. This is followed closely by Housing, which recorded an inflation rate of 21.4%.

Causes Of Inflation In Ghana

Inflation is the rate at which prices of commodities keep rising. When the amount is hiked, each unit of the available currency buys fewer items. In turn, the purchasing power of money drops.

Like many other countries around the world, causes of inflation in Ghana are linked to an increase in the price of commodities, with no increase in the consumer’s income.

Many people do not have an idea the causes of inflation or even what inflation is.

They just wonder why sometimes good and services are expensive.In this article we will tackle the causes of inflation and also define inflation.

