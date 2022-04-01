Producers of sachet water, popularly called 'pure water' and other forms of packaged water have increased prices again from April 1, 2022

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers say the increase has been necessary due to the rising cost of inputs

Per the association's new price list, the cost of various packaged water products has generally gone up by up to 20%

Beginning today, April 1, 2022, the price of sachet water will increase to 40p, while a bag sells for GH¢8, the association of packaged water producers has announced.

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) said input cost, especially machine parts, has increased due to inflation and the cedi's fall.

The prices of various packaged water went up just last December.

Source: Instagram

President of the Association, Magnus Nunoo, has said the prices of packaging materials, mainly imported and produced from petroleum sources, have gone up significantly.

"At our previous review, the dollar's exchange rate was in the region of ¢6.50. Currently, it is inching up to ¢8.50. Fuel which forms a major cost of distributing the products to the market centres, has significantly gone up since our last review," he told journalists.

The association has proposed a price list of the different types of packaged water but said prices may still vary slightly due to differences in transporting the finished products to their final destinations.

The proposed prices are as follows:

Bottled water (500ml) – GHS2.00,

Bottled water (750ml) or medium size – GHS 2.50

1.5L bottled water – GHS3.50

One bag of sachet water (500ml by 30 pieces) – GHS 6.00 from the retail trucks. But mini-shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GHS8.00per bag (maximum price)

The NASPAWAP reviewed the prices of their products in December last year in response to similar concerns about the rising cost of production inputs.

