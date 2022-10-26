Transport fares across the country are set to go up by 19% with effect from October 19, 2022

This is according to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) after extensive stakeholder consultations with President Nana Akufo-Addo and other transport operators across the country

Leadership of GPRTU says they were left with no choice but to increase the fares due to recent hikes in fuel prices

Effective Saturday, October 29, 2022, commuters are expected to pay 19% more of their transport fares.

This decision was reached by the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) after extensive stakeholder consultations with President Nana Akufo-Addo and other transport operators across the country.

L-R: A bus conductor shouting for passengers; some commuters on streets of the country Image Credit: @yencomgh

Source: Facebook

According to the General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, they were forced to increase the fares due to the recent hikes in fuel prices, the cedi-dollar depreciation and the galloping rate of inflation, which has seen goods and services shoot up astronomically.

Even Though We Had A Basis To Charge More; We Had To Listen To The Plea Of The President - GPRTU

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Mr Abulbire explained that even though transport operators had a basis for charging more, they listened to the plea from the President to revise their proposed 49%.

“After listening to the President, he said all that we’re saying are facts. And that there’s nothing there that he’s not aware of. But he said, looking at the situation, the moment fares go up, it [affects] a lot of things.”

The announcement of the increment in transport fares comes at a time when Ghanaians are lamenting the hardships in the system.

The ordinary Ghanaian, already bearing the brunt of the current economic crisis, is set to feel more heat following the hike in transport fares which always has a corresponding effect on general goods and services.

VIP Jeoun Increases Transport Fares For Trips Across Ghana; GPRTU Set To Follow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that VIP Jeoun had increased transport fares for long-distance travels across the country.

The company announced the increment in a Facebook post on Monday, October 24, 2022.

According to the management of the company, they increased their fares due to rapid increment in fuel prices and its attendant hardships.

Source: YEN.com.gh