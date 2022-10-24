VIP Jeoun Increases Transport Fares For Trips Across Ghana; GPRTU set to follow

VIP Jeoun, a long-distance transport company, has announced an increment in transport fares for its trips

VIP Jeoun, which is popular for its red-sprayed buses, announced the transport hikes on its Facebook page

The company said a couple of factors, including the increment in fuel prices, have left it with no option but to increase fares

VIP Jeoun has increased the transport fares for its long-distance trips across the country, YEN.com.gh can report. The company announced the increment in Facebook post on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Popular long-distance transport company VIP Jeoun Image Credit: @niiayikumensah

According to the management of the company, they have been left with no option but to increase their trips due to rapid increment in fuel prices and its attendant hardships.

VIP Jeoun said it was unable to shoulder the operational cost accompanying the current economic developments if it was to remain in business.

“Increment in fuel prices and operating costs has affected us negatively as transport operator, hence, a little change in fares to meet up operational costs and other expenses.”

The company also appealed to their customers to bear with them in what they referred to as the current "hard times".

On its Facebook page, VIP Jeoun also compiled a list of updated transport fares for all its travellers across the country.

New Transport Fares Affect Both Our Standard Tour And Executive Coaches - VIP Jeoun

The upward adjustment, which takes effect from Monday, October 24, 2022, affects both the Standard Tour and Executive coaches.

Passengers who will be travelling to some of the various parts of the country will now pay between 10 cedis and 20 cedis more than the previous transport fares.

Hitherto, those travelling to Kumasi from Accra used to pay 80 cedis for the Executive Coaches, they will, however, have to cough up 100 cedis for the same distance between the two cities.

GPRTU To Announce New Transport Fares On Monday

Meanwhile, the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it will announce new fares for public transport on Monday, October 24, 2022.

GPRTU also cited the continuous soaring of prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps. The transport operators also add that with diesel and petrol selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13, respectively, at major fuel pumps; their profits are eroding.

GPRTU Increases Transport Fares By 20% Earlier Than May 13 Announced Date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that commercial drivers increased transport fares by 20% a week before the May 13, 2022, proposed date.

The new fares have led to anger from a section of the populace who took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Source: YEN.com.gh