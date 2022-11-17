The Bank of Ghana has moved to stabilise the cedi with a firm decision to stop providing forex support for the importation of non-critical goods

The central bank said FX support for rice, vegetable oil, poultry, toothpicks and other such items would cease

The move has been hailed as a step in the right direction to reduce demand of dollars which puts pressure on the cedi

The central bank of Ghana has announced that it will no longer provide foreign exchange support for non-critical goods, to hold depreciation of the cedi.

The Bank of Ghana said forex support for the importation of rice, toothpicks poultry, vegetable oils, toothpicks, pasta, fruit juice, bottled water, ceramic tiles and other non-critical goods in Ghana has ceased.

According to a report by Asaase News, the BoG made the disclosure via an electronic message to commercial banks in Ghana.

A man holds a bundle of Ghanaian Cedi banknotes. Source: Getty Images.

The BoG said the move is “in accordance with the president’s directive issued at his recent address to the nation on the Ghanaian economy, on Sunday 30 October, 2022.”

Meanwhile, the move has been hailed by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC-GH).

Executive secretary of the petroleum chamber Duncan Amoah has told YEN.com.gh that the decision by the Bank of Ghana should have come a bit earlier.

"I think this is a good move. COPEC-GH has said in the past that the Bank of Ghana must only provide forex support for petroleum products, pharmaceuticals and critical goods to reduce the demand for dollars which puts pressure on the cedi. So this is a very good move," Duncan Amoah said.

