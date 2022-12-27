The Minority in Parliament has questioned why the inclusion of individual bondholders in the debt exchange programme was done on Christmas eve

The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says the timing of the release of the information was wrong

This comes after the government announced that individuals holding domestic bonds have now been added to the domestic debt exchange

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The ranking member of parliament's finance committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has questioned why the announcement of the inclusion of individual bondholders in the domestic debt exchange programme was made on Christmas eve.

According to him, even though the decision didn't surprise him, the timing of the release of the information which coincided with the festive season was wrong.

Ranking Member of Finance Committee Dr Cassiel Ato Forson Image Credit: @atoforson2020

Source: Facebook

Individual Bondholders Will Now Be Included In Debt Exchange Programme - Dr Ato Forson

This follows a statement by the finance ministry on December 24, 2022, which indicated that individual bondholders will now be affected by the ongoing debt exchange programme after labour unions agitated over the inclusion of pension funds.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But taking to his Twitter page, Dr Ato Forson questioned the timing of releasing such information.

"Folks, Point 3(v) of this Ministry of Finance Press Release indicates Govt has now added individuals holding domestic bonds to the domestic debt exchange! Not Surprising, but why sneak it in on the eve of Christmas???" he queried.

Some of his followers have taken to the comment section to seek more clarification on what the announcement means for the country's finances.

@MuhaisonS

Why the sudden u-turn? Stuffs like this make the masses question the integrity of the finance minister.

@AbuIbra55874253

Thank you for having the country at heart. Everyone is on break but you’re still working. Thank you Honorable.

@DadzieIsu

Can you please explain 3(i)?. What does it seek to convey?

@BillionaireGhOF

Night before CHRISTMAS

@McPraise4

Matthew 13:25-30 New King James Version 25 but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way. 26 But when the grain had sprouted and produced a crop, then the tares also appeared

@Calsen_6

When this government tells you to look up, it’s in your best interest to rather look down.

Debt Exchange: Government Extends Programme Further to January 16 Next Year With Amended Terms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government, through the finance ministry, had announced a further extension of the Domestic Debt Exchange expiration date.

The expiration date has now been set for January 16, 2023. The ministry said in a press release dated December 24, 2022, that the December 30, should be struck out.

“The Government today announces its decision to extend the Expiration Date of the Invitation from Friday, December 30, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT) to Monday, January 16, 2023, at 4 pm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh