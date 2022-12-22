Fund management firm, Databank has shut down all its offices nationwide as a result of the current economic crisis

The investment firm said it arrived at that decision due to continuous threats on the lives of its staff

This comes on the back of the launch of a Domestic Debt Exchange programme by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Databank, an investment and fund management firm, has shut down its offices nationwide.

The financial institution said the shutdown was aimed at securing its workers' safety after some received threats on their lives.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Facebook

Closure Of Databank's Offices Takes Effect From Thursday

A statement issued by Databank announcing its offices' closure said it would take effect from Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The company's management directed its employees to work remotely in the statement that was also signed by them.

It explained that due to the nation's ongoing economic crisis, it had not been exempt from the liquidity issues that had plagued the fund management sector.

Databank: Some Of Our Clients Have Abused Our Staff Physically And Verbally

While some customers have cooperated with the business, it claimed that "there are several clients who have felt the need to abuse our staff physically and verbally, as well as threaten their lives as well as their families." The situation, it claimed, has negatively impacted its ability to fulfill withdrawal requests as expected.

While its offices would be physically shut, Databank stated that it has "no alternative but to transition to a work-from-home option" and that while "all our digital channels will stay available just like we did during Covid," it will still be able to serve customers and process transactions remotely.

However, operating the workplace without any available cash would put the lives of the personnel at risk.

KKD Slams Ofori-Atta’s Databank For Making Money At Expense Of Ghana’s Huge Debts As Transaction Advisor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned MC and media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) slammed Databank, a company affiliated with the current finance minister, for benefitting from Ghana's debt woes.

In an emotional rant on state-owned GTV's breakfast show on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the legendary radio and TV host suggested it was heartbreaking for what was a clear conflict of interest to be accepted as the norm.

