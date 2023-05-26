Prof Steve Hanke has launched another attack on Nana Akufo-Addo's management of the Ghanaian economy

Commenting on Ghana's 15th position on the Hanke's Annual Misery Index for 2022, the John Hopkins University scholar said Akufo-Addo is incompetent

Per the latest misery index, Ghana is the most miserable country in the West African sub-region

The Hanke's Annual Misery Index for 2022 has ranked Ghana as the 15th-most miserable country in the world.

According to the index, misery tends to flow from high inflation, steep borrowing costs, and unemployment.

"In Ghana, the cedi is junk. By my measure, inflation in Ghana stands at a Terrible 64%/yr. Thanks to Pres. Akufo-Addo’s incompetence and economic mismanagement, Ghana is the 15th-Most Miserable Country in the world in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index," Prof Steve Hanke tweeted on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Per the index, Ghana is grouped among the 15th top miserable countries with Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, and Tonga.

For Ghana, the major contributing factor to misery is inflation.

Akufo-Addo has been the master of economic mismanagement - Hanke

