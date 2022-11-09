US-based economics professor Steve Hanke has jabbed president Akufo-Addo for his "economic stupidity"

US-based Professor of Applied Economics Steve Hanke has slammed president Nana Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s worsening economy.

The John Hopkins University scholar is convinced Ghana is going nowhere under Akufo-Addo’s “economic stupidity”.

In tweet on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Prof Hanke said Ghana’s inflation has climbed to 149% per his Hanke’s Inflation Dashboard, which is over three times the official figure of 37.2%.

“Today, I measure inflation in Ghana at 149%/yr. Thousands in Accra marched against Pres. Akufo-Addo’s economic stupidity and a potential IMF bailout. The protestors are right. Pres. Akufo-Addo has taken Ghana on a ROAD TO NOWHERE," Prof Steve Hanke tweeted on Tuesday, November 8.

The renowned economics professor made the comment in reaction to a story about a mammoth protest that rocked Accra on Saturday, November 5, 2022 over the worsening economy.

Protestors want Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice Mahamudu Bawumia to resign or face impeachment.

