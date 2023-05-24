Lawmakers affiliated with the governing NPP have resurrected their call for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked

Some 80 MPs want President Akufo-Addo to sack Ofori-Atta now that the IMF deal has been secured because that is what he promised last year

Ghana received the first disbursement under the IMF deal last Friday after swift negotiations with the Fund

About 80 governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers who launched a campaign last year to get finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta removed say they still stand by their demand.

At the height of the unprecedented demand by MPs affiliated with a governing party, President Nana Akufo-Addo stepped in with a plea.

He told the bold NPP MPs that he will sack the much-criticised finance minister once the financial bailout request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $3 billion is completed and the minister presents the 2023 budget.

At the time, Ken Ofori-Atta was leading the government's negotiations for the loan from the Fund.

The MPs want Ofori-Atta to resign or be sacked for allegedly plunging the country into an economic crisis through reckless borrowing.

Akufo-Addo urged to do as he promised

In what has been described as a record-speed approval, the IMF on Friday, May 19, 2023, credited the accounts of the Bank of Ghana with $600 million, being the first of scheduled three disbursements.

NPP MP for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, one of the leading MPs leading the campaign for Ofori-Atta to be sacked wants the president to sack the minister just like he promised.

“My job is to expose the failings I think are happening at the Ministry of Finance… Principle and conviction alone should make you resign,” Eugene Antwi to Citi News.

Akufo-Addo will never sack Ofori-Atta

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that Dr Clement Apaak has reminded Akufo-Addo that he promised to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta once the IMF deal was secured.

Dr Apaak said he doubts that the president will sack the finance minister who has been under pressure from both the Minority and Majority sides to resign or be sacked.

IMF's Executive Board approved Ghana's request for a $3 billion loan to fix Ghana's troubled economy.

In a post on Facebook, Dr Apaak, NDC MP for Builsa South said he doubts that the president will sack the minister despite the widespread calls for him to do so.

Source: YEN.com.gh