Professor Steve Hanke has described President Nana Akufo-Addo as the ultimate example of a leader's economic incompetence

He tweeted on Sunday, September 23, 2023, amid the fierce OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations in Accra

In the past the John Hopkins University economic professor has called out the Ghanaian president for poorly managing the economy and over-borrowing

Economist, Professor Steve Hanke, has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo's handling of the Ghanaian economy in his latest tweet.

The John Hopkins University professor criticised Akufo-Addo when he posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the three-day demonstration against economic hardship and mismanagement dubbed "OccupyJulorbiHouse".

OccupyJulorbiHouse translates as "Occupy the residence of the son of the thief", and is a play on the term "Occupy Jubilee House" in Ga language.

L-R: Nana Akufo-Addo, Oliver Barker-Vormawor (one of the conveners of the protest) and Prof Steve Hanke. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@barkervogues, @nakufoaddo

Source: UGC

Tweeting, the outspoken academic observed as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Ghanaians took to the streets against Pres. Akufo-Addo's CORRUPT & INCOMPETENT gov't, as the money supply explodes and Ghana remains in an inflationary doom loop."

Prof Hanke is a fierce critic of Akufo-Addo gov't

Prof Hanke remains one of the fiercest critics of the economic management of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

In May this year, Prof Hanke described Akufo-Addo as the master of economic management.

The academic at US-based John Hopkins University said he is not surprised that Ghanaians have lost hope in the direction Ghana was heading.

Again in the same month, he launched another attack on Nana Akufo-Addo's management of the Ghanaian economy.

Commenting on Ghana's 15th position on the Hanke's Annual Misery Index for 2022, the scholar said Akufo-Addo is incompetent.

Per the misery index, Ghana is the most miserable country in the West African sub-region.

OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations

On Nkrumah Memorial Day, September 21, 2023, Ghanaians started a three-day protest on the streets close to the seat of the Presidency, Jubilee House.

They had wanted to protest just outside the presidential palace in Accra but were prevented by police in riot gear.

The protests by Democracy Hub were against the high cost of living, with inflation standing at about 40%.

Sarkodie tells Akufo-Addo "people are suffocating in hardship"

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie joined the demonstrations against Nana Akufo-Addo's administration dubbed OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.

According to him, many Ghanaians were suffocating under the tough economic conditions and asked the government to sit up.

His solidarity with the protesters was unexpected because he has long been seen as a backer of the current administration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh