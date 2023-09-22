John Dumelo joined protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration at 37 in Accra

Dume said he was not at the protest for political gain but solely as a concerned Ghanaian

Artists such as Kelvyn Bwoy, Kofi Mole, EL, Efia Odo and Comedian Warris also joined the protest

National Democratic Congress politician John Dumelo joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest against the Akufo-Addo administration.

Dumelo told the press there was no partisan motivation for his presence at the protest.

The actor-turned-politician said he only acted as a concerned Ghanaian citizen.

“The country needs to be fixed. The prevailing level of arrogance is excessive. We need change… I am here solely as a concerned Ghanaian citizen, which is why I am participating,” Dumelo said.

Dumelo is currently contesting to become the Member of Parliament of Ayawso-West Wuogon.

Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy join other celebrities to support #Occupyjulorbihouse

Meanwhile, Efia Odo, EL, Comedian Warris and Kelvyn Boy supported the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

They were among the protestors who massed up at the 37 bus stop in Accra on the second day of protests.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, organised the protest, which is scheduled to run until September 23, 2023.

Bridget Otoo assaulted by the police

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers.

In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee.

In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police, adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

NDC condemns arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the arrest of protesters trying to march on the presidency.

The opposition party described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement.

The party urged its members to offer legal support to the protests who were arrested by police unlawfully.

