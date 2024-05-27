Ex-Black Stars footballer is in the news after recent photos of him, his wife and biological kids went viral

The former Anderlecht player was in a happy mood as he posed for a group photograph with his wife and biological children

Many people who commented on the post congratulated Odartey Lamptey and wished him well

Former Ghanaian player Eric Odartey Lamptey is trending on social media for all the right reasons.

This comes after photos of his beautiful family showing his wife and three surfaced in recent photos.

The post, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, first showed photos of the former Anderlecht player and his two daughters in a happy mood.

The post then showed the family's current reality, this time with his wife Ruweida Yakubu, his two pretty daughters, and his little son, all clad in white, in a beautiful group photo.

The adorable video highlights Odartey Lamptey's grass-to-grace story was captioned:

"Here is Odartey Lamptey, former Ghanaian football star, after 21 years in marriage, it came out that all his three children were not his after DNA test confirmation,

Ghanaians celebrate Odartey Lamptey

Social media users who reacted to the post were delighted to see Odartey Lamptey enjoying life with his wife and biological family.

Darlington commented:

the strongest man ever

Code Duty Honour indicated:

Patient is virtue

strongkurves reacted:

Wow Mr. Lamptey we can’t wait to witness their bride price. Beautiful n priceless princesses. Joyful moment is here and counting ❤️. God bless you

ofosu hene reacted:

the way I've enjoyed watching him play,.n to have heard what happened to him,.it was heartbreaking...

