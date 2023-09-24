Sarkodie has joined the demonstrations against Nana Akufo-Addo's administration dubbed OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

According to him, many Ghanaians were suffocating under the tough economic conditions and has asked the government to sit up

His solidarity with the protesters was unexpected because he has long been seen as a backer of the current administration

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Rapper Sarkordie has backed protests against economic hardship and mismanagement under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration dubbed OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations.

In the tweet on the last day of the protests on Sunday, September 23, 2023, from the U.S. he accused the government of overlooking the suffering of Ghanaians.

Sarkodie is a prominent rapper in Ghana. Source: Facebook/@Sarkodie Fans Yard

Source: Facebook

Sarkodie's tweets bashing the government have been deemed unexpected because he had in the past been a staunch supporter of the government.

"It’s easy to overlook since most of government officials are nowhere close to the situation on the ground! It’s a Bully when you starve someone and still ask them to follow “Rules” it’s only a matter of time," he said in one of the tweets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another tweet, he accused some of the protestors of making the unimportant things trend.

"I watch videos and I see clearly the “real” protesters complaining about the hardship they are facing ( which should be amplified ) and not caring who is there and who is not.. because it goes beyond that … and as always we have the “Clout chasers” changing the agenda on the grounds making the unnecessary trend. Big shouts to all citizens, all public figures with the purest intent to fight for change. May we not miss the target" he said.

Since Sunday, Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has been trending. Reactions to his tweets have been mixed. While some praise him for standing up against the government that he once supported others berate him for being a hypocrite.

John Dumelo joins #Occupyjulorbihouse protests

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that young politician and actor John Dumelo joined protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration at 37 in Accra.

Dumelo disclosed to journalists that he was not at the protest for political gain but solely as a concerned Ghanaian.

Other artists like Kelvyn Bwoy, Kofi Mole, EL, Efia Odo and Comedian Warris also joined the protests.

OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators showed up in huge numbers for final day of protest

Also, the protestors gathered for the third day and final day in their numbers, defying rains.

The pressure group Democracy Hub led the protest, while other Ghanaians with similar grievances joined the march.

Demonstrations started on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Ama Governor admits she sleeps with women

In other news, Ama Governor has for the first time admitted that she is queer amid the brouhaha about her call to the bar.

She said although she likes to sleep with women, she does not think that that is justifiable grounds not to be called to the bar.

Her admission comes amid a recent attempt by the General Legal Council to admit her to the bar in the October/November 2023 schedule.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh