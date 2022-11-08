Bolt, Uber and Yango drivers say the rising fuel prices have compelled them to consider charging their own fares

They say the fares given to them by the apps are not sufficient amid the rising cost of petrol and diesel

General Secretary for the National Secretariat for Online Drivers Alex Okine has said the commission from app managers is also low

Online drivers have said they would soon be compelled to charge their own fares because the transport fares given by the app are inadequate.

The National Secretariat for Online Drivers has said the rising fuel cost makes it impossible for them to sustain their businesses.

General Secretary for National Secretariat for Online Drivers, Alex Okine told the media that the apps are not charging correctly.

“The commissions are way too low when fuel prices are going up,” he said.

He added:

“The Association wants to deal with the issue once and for all because the government is not doing anything about the prices of fuel. There is no corresponding increase in the base fare for the drivers to survive.”

Fuel Price Increments: Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump To Almost Gh¢18 And Gh¢24 Per Litre

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that fuel consumers are now paying more for petroleum products.

At the last pricing window, there were increments in petrol and diesel prices from November 1, 2022.

Petrol is now selling for Gh¢17.99 per litre, while diesel sells for Gh¢23 per litre, representing significant increases in the products' prices.

Since January 2022, fuel prices have increased by over 50% cumulatively.

The rapid depreciation of the cedi has been blamed partly for the hikes in fuel prices in Ghana.

Experts say the Ukraine war has also destabilised the global petroleum market.

Cedi Depreciates To GH¢14.2 To $1 After Recent Gains; Fuel Prices To Increase Further

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in another story that after stabilising against the American dollar last week, the Ghana cedi started on Monday, November 7 with a poor showing.

Forex bureaus are quoting GH¢14.2 to $1 after initially quoting GH¢13.95 to the dollar. This means that hours after trading opened on Monday, the cedi lost about 25 pesewas to the dollar.

Interbank rates released by the bank of Ghana show that the cedi is selling at GH¢13.014 to $1.

