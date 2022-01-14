TT's recent saga has garnered many reactions among with an iconic photo heaping many comments has emerged

The picture that was shared by musician and politician, A Plus, saw a market woman with 2 babies strapped at her back simultaneously

Many Ghanaians have suggested that TT should pick a cue from the struggles Ghanaians are going through

Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, was recently hit hard by musician political activist Kwame A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng.

In a post on his Facebook page, A Plus has described the veteran actor as a "motivated beggar with a sense of entitlement".

However, a part of A Plus' post that has gotten social media users reacting massively was when he shared a picture of a single mother who was seen carrying her twins at her back simultaneously.

A Plus posted the picture to depict how a lot of Ghanaians are suffering and would have made great use of the GHc90k that TT claims is not enough for him.

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and selected some of the chilling comments Ghanaians shared after viewing the sad picture.

Jonathan Opoku said:

she's not a widow..According to the her she her man's family didn't allow her to marry him. aside this twin she has extra 3 children and the man helps at times. she has been the one taking care of all the 5 children.

Gloria Tawiah Pinto mentioned:

Any time I watch this woman like this I cry. Carrying one child at your back isn’t easy so imagine 2 at a time with this heavy load on her head….May God continue to meet her at the point of her needs

Dinah Appiah Ayim indicated:

Kwame well done, it's like you have said everything in my mind about that pathological begger and ingrate for me. Wisdom will never depart from you. One more thing, please help advocate for help for the woman, she's suffering but the children are suffering most. My heart can't bear seeing innocent children suffer, hmmmm.

Kathlyn Oforiwaa Nyassingbe explained:

wait, a widow? I thought I had seen a post where she was traced and said she had 3 other kids plus the twins and that her husband worked in a construction company. they are not together because the man's family was not in support of their union. kindly correct me if I'm wrong on this A plus.

Paa Solo said:

Very sad and feel like shedding tears when I see the pic of a woman. This woman also needs help more than any other

Owusuwaa Obiri-Yeboah commented:

She's not a widow but the husband is unemployed but he's willing to do any menial job to cater for his family.

See the full post from A Plus below

Meanwhile, the spokesperson at the office of the vice president Dr. Gideon Boako, has taken to the internet to react to MzGee‘s claims that he has something to do with the leaked tape of veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio famed T.T.

Addressing some details of his involvement in this whole audio leak brouhaha, Dr. Gideon Boako said that MzGee was just ranting unnecessarily.

This follows the curses MzGee reigned on social media after calling him out asking that sleep eludes him and peace to elude his home if he was the one who leaked the audio.

