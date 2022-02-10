Renee Gwen Cody Katamanso, 15, is carving out a niche for herself as a stage light controller and repairer

The junior high school student acquired the skills from her father during the height of the prevailing pandemic

She has claimed in a recent interview with SVTV Africa that she is the first female stage light controller in West Africa

At 15, Lightness, real name Renee Gwen Cody Katamanso, is a stage lights controller and repairer. She is one of the few girls in her field.

The junior high school student (JHS) of St Steven Anglican School acquired the skill from her father, a professional light controller.

Renee, who earned the moniker Lightness for her unique talent, claimed in an interview with SVTV Africa that she is the first stage lights controller in West Africa.

How and when it all started

When COVID-19 hit the country in 2020, she started learning from her father. She recalled her dad took advantage of the lockdown during the height of the pandemic to teach her.

''I do light controls, repairs, and invents lights.''

Renee is determined to establish a successful career in the field dominated by men, with dreams of managing her father's business.

Perfecting her craft for a bright future

Although she's still perfecting the craft, she has won the admiration of her friends with her success.

''I can control the LED, beam which is the moving heads, laser lights, mini beams, and any lights that can be controlled,'' she said.

