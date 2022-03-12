Ghanaian woman Georgina quit her job as a dental hygienist to work as a hairstylist in Copenhagen, Denmark

The mother of four has been balancing her work as a barber with raising her children for 16 years

After 31 years of living in the European country, Georgina has opened up on her journey to running her own business

Denmark-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, Georgina, quit her well-paying job as a dental hygienist to start her business and work as a hairstylist in Copenhagen.

At age nine, she immigrated to Denmark to live with her parents and has been in the Northern European country for 31 years.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Georgina disclosed that her job as a dental hygienist was lucrative, but she wanted to venture into something new.

Georgina began her new venture as a hobby and decided to make a career out of it. She recalled braiding the hair of family members and church folks at age 14.

The mother of four, who balances her work with raising her children, has successfully established herself in her industry.

Even though she complained about the cold weather, Georgina mentioned that life is good in Denmark.

The daring Ghanaian entrepreneur has been running the business alone for 16 years. ''I do the barbing and fixing the weaves myself,'' she said.

