Teacher Mercy Agyei Ankomah has disclosed that she was taking home GHc1,500 as monthly salary in Ghana

After relocating to Vietnam, she now earns over GHc9,000 ($1,300) as an English teacher in the Asian country

Ankomah sat for an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami and shared her experiences as an immigrant

After relocating to Vietnam in 2019, Ghanaian Mercy Agyei Ankomah has disclosed her earnings as an English teacher in the Southeast Asian country.

While working in Ghana as a teacher, she earned GHc1,500 but now takes over GHc9,000 ($1,300) in Vietnam.

Ankomah told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that she doesn't intend to return because "Ghana is expensive now''.

According to Ankomah, her life has changed after she immigrated to Vietnam to work as an English teacher.

She, however, expressed concern about delays in payment, while adding that at the height of the prevailing pandemic, the profession was affected.

''Before the pandemic, Black teachers took $600. But during the pandemic, the white teachers left. So now I take $1,300. Others also receive $1,200 to $3,000,'' she said.

Ankomah taught at Juaben Senior High while in Ghana and lived a comfortable life, she said.

She further mentioned that she was not living in deprived conditions while in Ghana but a travel agent cajoled her to relocate.

Source: YEN.com.gh