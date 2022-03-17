Berikisu is an entrepreneur and founder of Berikisu Hair Academy and Business in Copenhagen, Denmark

The Ghanaian hairstylist and businesswoman relocated to the Northern European country in 1998, where she started her business

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, she revealed that her business attends to at least 10 clients daily, and she charges almost GHc2,000 from each customer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Denmark-based Ghanaian entrepreneur only identified as Berikisu has opened up about her business after years of living in the Northern European country.

The native of Wa, a town and the capital of Wa Municipal District and the Upper West Region of Northern Ghana, immigrated to Denmark's capital Copenhagen in 1998.

Berikisu now teaches people how to colour, braid, and cut hair at the Berikisu Hair Academy and Business School she founded after relocating.

Photos of Berikisu and blogger Zionfelix. Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: UGC

How much does she earn daily

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Berikisu disclosed that her business attends to at least 10 clients daily and she charges almost GHc2,000 from each customer that enters her shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Even though she admitted that she makes a lot of money from the school, she complained that a large part of her earnings go into settling bills that include rent, electricity, and taxes, among others.

''You make a lot of money in this country, but the system finds a way to take everything back,'' she said.

Watch the video below:

'I Charge GHc650 for 1 Haircut as a Barber' - Denmark-based Ghanaian Mom of 4 Reveals

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Denmark-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, Georgina, quit her well-paying job as a dental hygienist to start her business and work as a hairstylist in Copenhagen.

At age nine, she immigrated to Denmark to live with her parents and has been in the Northern European country for 31 years.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Georgina disclosed that her job as a dental hygienist was lucrative, but she wanted to venture into a new field.

'I Earned GHc1,500 in Ghana and Now Receive $1,300 Monthly in Vietnam' - Ghanaian Teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that after relocating to Vietnam in 2019, Ghanaian Mercy Agyei Ankomah has disclosed her earnings as an English teacher in the Southeast Asian country.

While working in Ghana as a teacher, she earned GHc1,500 but now takes over GHc9,000 ($1,300) in Vietnam.

Ankomah told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that she doesn't intend to return because "Ghana is expensive now''.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh