EIB Network Ghana has appointed Mr. Santokh Singh Ram Singh as the Group Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ram Singh’s appointment is effective June 15, 2022, YEN.com.gh can exclusively report.

Santokh Singh brings with him a plethora of worldwide expertise and a track record of success in media and communication. He spent 8 of his 25 years in Ghana, where he led successful business development strategies.

He previously served as the CEO of TV3 Networks Ghana Limited (2010-2012) and Managing Director of Television, The Multimedia Group Ghana Limited (2014-2019).

Photos of Santokh Singh Ram Singh with Bola Ray Photo credit: @santokh72

Source: Instagram

Throughout his stay in Ghana, he has developed strong brands and successfully turned around the businesses of both companies in a short amount of time.

Mr. Ram Singh will be in charge of the entire group's operations, with a particular focus on turning around their media business, as well as re-strategizing other EIB business units and potentially developing new opportunities, particularly in the digital space.

He is also passionate about effective corporate governance and youth empowerment in Ghana and in Africa generally. He has also been actively representing the African media agenda at global platforms, forums & conferences. He was invited as panel & keynote speaker at Global Media Forum in Bonn, Germany and NEXTV CEO Africa in Cape Town, South Africa among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh