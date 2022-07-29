Benjamin Nsowah, a young Ghanaian artist is beginning to make waves in the industry with his works being appreciated by some of the most famous icons in Ghana.

Sharing his story with YEN.com.gh, the gentleman who is known by the handle Choco Pencil Art, has now met some of the top celebrities in Ghana to present them some portraits.

Portraits by Benjamin Nsowah Photo credit: @choco-pencil-art

HOW HE STARTED MEETING CELEBRITIES

"I don't have a manager so I push everything myself, I write them on IG, sometimes they ignore me sometimes too I have to chase them before I get to meet them, the motive was not to get money from them as they think but to get public recognition," he said.

SUPPORT I NEED OR WANT

I'm in need of a place I can work at, a simple place I can use as an office and a manager

WHAT MAKES MY ART SPECIAL

Without any art education, I think God makes my works special even though I don't do the best art, but I'm the best in my own way.

HOW I CAN BE CONTACTED

0558088537/0249093737 OR E-Mail benjaminbrand28@gmail.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

FB. Choco Pencil Art

Watsap. 0558088537

Tiktok. @Chocoart, but not active, new account

MY NAME

Benjamin Nsowah is my real name,and my art name is now CHOCO PENCIL ART, since I changed it from Brand Visuals this year February.

HOW I GOT INTO ART

Since childhood, drawing is my talent I didn't learn it anywhere, I took drawing serious when I finished SHS

