Tobinco Group of Companies disclosed that he started Tobinco Group of Companies with GH¢1.00 in a 2021 interview with blogger Zionfelix

The clip has resurfaced and has amassed many views and comments from online users

While some people praised the businessman for the bold step to start his own ventures, others expressed doubt

The founder of Tobinco Group of Companies, Samuel Amo Tobbin, disclosed that his route to the pharmaceutical sector began with GH¢1.00

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the business owner said he was first introduced to the field by a Muslim.

Tobbin recounted that he had to overcome multiple challenges before starting the company. His struggles included hawking on the streets to make ends meet and fund his education.

"I sold on the street to finance my education in a government school. I was born into a severely moderate family, so life was hard ... I received a lot of help from people before I started the company.

"I started selling medicine with GH¢1.00 ... I now own real estate, media houses, savings and loans and several other companies," Tobinco said.

See how people reacted to Tobbin's interview

Reactions followed the interview of businessman Samuel Amo Tobbin. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

Collins Blakk indicatd:

It was worth it at that time 1cedi was a huge money then, I guess.

YawDeedee climaed.

Eii Ghana Na Lie.

Ernest Addo posted:

Whether 1gh cedis or not, he used it wisely, and he's where he is today, period! Instead of listening to what wisdom is saying, you are debating the value of the money then and now. SMH May God have Mercy on us. Those who have ears, let them listen!

Emmanuel Hammond said:

Thank you, mister Tobinco. Is it not time to show the youth how to start a business in Ghana? Although I don't believe what they always say, I can bet my last, without a godfather who can hold your hands to direct you, it will be difficult.

Qheen Abena Daamoa posted:

One day, when I also say I started my restaurant with one bag of rice, people won't believe it, but that is it

Naturebeauty indicated:

Men of little faith. Why don't you believe he started his business with only 1 cedi?

Wise Born commented:

Now, his story makes sense to me. He didn't get to where he is with just that 1cedis but travelled outside to work hard. He saved enough money and then came back to invest it.

