More than 14,000 people have visited the refurbished National Museum Gallery in Accra after it reopened in June

The facility was closed for improvement in December 2015 but stalled, and works were completed in 2022

The gallery is on the premises of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board in Adabraka in the Greater Accra Region

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thousands of people have visited the refurbished National Museum Gallery in Accra after the facility reopened in June.

Per Graphic Online, 14,145 visitors trooped to the facility between June 10 and July 31, 2022, a record managers say is encouraging.

The National Museum was first opened in 1957 to commemorate Ghana's Independence Day but hardly attracted visitors.

Photos of refurbished National Museum Gallery. Credit: Graphic Online/OMGVoice

Source: Facebook

''It was nothing to write home about,'' managers said about the attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The gallery, located on the premises of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board in Adabraka, Accra, was closed for refurbishment in December 2015.

However, work stalled and was only completed by the government this year as part of efforts to promote tourism in the country.

The facelift has attracted more visitors, with patronage surging especially on Fridays.

See photos of the refurbished National Museum below:

Freedom Jacob Caesar says Pet Tigers Are To Boost Ghana’s Tourism

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, Freedom Jacob Caesar, the business mogul whose two pet tigers triggered safety concerns among residents of Wonda World Estates, has explained that he bought the wild animals to boost Ghana’s tourism.

The owner of the plush estates in Accra said he bought the animals in Dubai and brought them to Ghana legally.

Disclosing that an animal specialist built a cage for the animals and removed any danger they pose to the community.

Freedom Jacob Caesar’s Tigers To Be Relocated After Complaint

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that police in Accra have said two pet tigers belonging to the young business mogul would be removed from the Wonda World Estates after residents raised safety concerns.

The tigers were being kept in the residential neighbourhood also owned by the young businessman, known in private life as Nana Kwame Bediako, sometimes called Cheddar.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh