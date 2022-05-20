The Forestry Commission is set to relocate two pet tigers at the World Estates following complaints by residents that they feel unsafe

Police say they have deployed personnel to provide security to the residents at the gated community until the animals are relocated

Residents had complained that Freedom Jacob Caesar's pet tigers were not well catered for and may run wild and attack them

Police in Accra have said two pet tigers belonging to a young business mogul popularly called Freedom Jacob Caesar would be removed from the Wonda World Estates after residents raised safety concerns.

The tigers were being kept in the residential neighbourhood also owned by the young businessman sometimes called Cheddar.

Freedom Jacob Caesar is a lover of wild animals. Source: Instagram/@iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

However, following numerous complaints from residents captured in a Daily Guide report that the handling of the wild animals makes them feel insecure, police have said they have liaised with the Forestry Commission to relocate the seven-month-old tigers.

“A special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security in the affected neighbourhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated,” police said in a statement issued late Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Tigers Create Fear Among Residents of Wonda World Estates

The residents of the plush Wonda World Estates located at Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra said they had appealed to the young businessman (real name Nana Kwame Bediako) to remove the wild animals from the estate but he is yet to grant them that request.

The residents say in many instances, their appeals have been met with hostility. One of the unhappy residents stated in the report attributed to the Daily Guide newspaper that apart from the danger of a possible attack on them, the animals stink.

“Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them,” the resident, whose identity was being protected, told the Daily Guide.

Another resident said:

“They are opened early in the morning and then sent inside around 10am. They pee and poo on the floor. They also make noise which disturbs our sleep.”

The animals have been living among them since November 2021, when they were just cute cubs, the residents recall. They said they had thought that the wild animals would be removed from the estate to an appropriate facility, but they were wrong.

