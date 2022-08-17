Ghana is one of the countries in West Africa with incredible infrastructure, which makes it a popular tourist destination in the sub-region

There are many construction projects which got completed in Ghana over the past few years, which put the country on the map and made the citizens feel proud

Ghana is currently undertaking massive futuristic projects like Petronia City and others which will transform the country when they are completed

Ghana is described as "the gateway to Africa" for a reason. A few times, Ghanaians have united as one without party colours to celebrate happenings in the country. This usually happens when Ghana is praised worldwide for its massive developments, making the citizens feel proud. YEN.com.gh mentions examples of such construction projects below.

Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange was commissioned by the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. The interchange comprises three flyovers, a recreation centre, library, bus terminal and a restaurant. It also boasts of fire, police, and ambulance stations.

The commissioning of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange happened with a lot of fanfare. As a result, many Ghanaians referred to the road project as "Ghana Dubai".

Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport

Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport is responsible for processing international flights. Construction on the new terminal was finished in June 2018 and operational three months later.

The terminal has amenities such as sizeable retail and commercial area, three business lounges, six fixed connections and seven extendible air bridges. Additionally, the parking spaces at Terminal 3 can accommodate more than 700 cars.

Many foreigners and celebrities congratulated Ghana for the ultramodern facility. Furthermore, because of the building of Terminal 3, Kotoka was named the best airport in West Africa.

Ghana National Mosque

The Ghana National Mosque in Kanda is the second-largest mosque in West Africa. It was constructed for $10 million with assistance from the Turkish government and funding provided by the Turkish Hudai Foundation in Accra. The Mosque also boasts of a library, a school, and an imam's apartment.

