Dr Nii Narku Quaynor, a scientist and engineer from Ghana, has spoken openly about the opposition he encountered in introducing Ghanaians to the internet

According to him, stakeholders were hesitant to adopt the new technology because they were concerned about losing their revenue or jobs

The eminent scientist emphasised the need to use the internet in rural regions as a global communication and connectivity tool

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Nii Narku Quaynor, a scientist and engineer from Ghana, has candidly opened up about the opposition he faced when he introduced Ghanaians to the internet.

According to him, stakeholders did not readily accept the introduction of the new technology for fear of losing either their jobs or revenue.

When Dr Nii Narku Quaynor introduced Ghanaians to the internet

In 1993, Quaynor brought internet connectivity to Ghana, but he faced considerable opposition until August 1995. Network Computer Systems (NCS), Pipex International, the Ghanaian Ministry of Transport and Communication, Ghana Telecom, and British Telecom collaborated to help him achieve this.

Ghanaian scientist Dr Nii Quaynor reveals challenges he faced when he introduced the internet to Ghanaians. Photo credit: Ghanaweb/engineering.dartmouth.edu.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr Nii Narku Quaynor details the challenges he faced

Speaking to Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech, Dr Quaynor explained that before the acceptance of the internet in Ghana, "There was a big fight because every disruptive technology has people whose status quo would be changed; there was a lot of resistance''.

The pioneer who played an essential role in the introduction and development of the internet throughout Africa said the telephone companies did not find that particularly interesting.

"So we had to go through a certain period of convincing; not only the telco [because there was only one Ghana Telecom] but also to convince the national policy and the regulator, which did not exist. What you call NCA today at the time did not exist in 1993.

''[It] came into being in 1996. So all these discussions culminated in the independent regulator and competing providers,'' he recalled, according to Ghanaweb.

The scientist stated that some were curious and wanted to know how to use the communication facility.

"It was a situation where there was a lot of excitement, a lot of euphoria, a lot of hope for balancing certain things which we knew were part of the divide."

The scientist emphasised the need for rural areas to benefit from internet usage as a means of global communication and connectivity.

Meet Thomas Mensah the Ghanaian engineer who contributed to fibre optics invention

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Thomas Mensah, a chemical engineer and well-known Ghanaian-American inventor, is renowned for developing ground-breaking fiber optics and nanotechnology advancements.

Thomas was a very intelligent youngster who learned to read newspapers at a young age and became proficient in French. He was born in 1950 to J.K. Mensah, a merchant who sold cocoa products to chocolate factories in France.

He used to speak French with his father's business partners when he was younger. He later went on to triumph in France's National Competition in 1968 and 1970.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh