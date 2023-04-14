Is Joel Osteen divorced? The truth behind the evangelist's marriage

Joel Scott Osteen is an American televangelist, multimillionaire, author, and pastor of one of the largest megachurches in the United States, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. Among his countless controversies and constant public criticism, there is a persistent rumour about an end to his marriage with his wife, Victoria. So, is Joel Osteen divorced?

Pastors Victoria and Joel Osteen attend UJA-Federation's 2022 Music Visionary Of The Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on 18 May 2022 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Televangelist Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria have been married since 1987. They are pastors in the Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas and have been blessed with two children. The two are among the richest pastors in the world. Osteen has had to devote much of his career to dispelling rumours about his personal life over the past two years. Is there any truth to the rumours that Joel and Victoria Osteen are divorced?

Profile summary

Is Joel Osteen divorced from Victoria?

Victoria and Joel have been married for over 30 years, despite claims that the two split years ago. Victoria has stood by Joel throughout the years as his fame grew and his ministry expanded. As a result, she was made his co-pastor.

Victoria (L) and Joel Osteen meet and greet fans during SiriusXM Joel Osteen Radio Town Hall with Joel and Victoria Osteen at SiriusXM Studios in 2019 in New York City. Photo: Bonnie Biess

Source: Getty Images

But is Victoria leaving Lakewood? There was once a rumour that Victoria and Joel were quitting the ministry to start selling beauty products. However, this was a false rumour that only intended to tarnish their reputation.

Joel and Victoria Osteen's wedding took place on 4 April 1987, and the couple is still together. Therefore, the rumour concerning their breakup was just a mere rumour.

How did the divorce rumours begin?

Is Joel Osteen divorced? There is no evidence to substantiate these claims, and both Joel and Victoria have denied them publicly.

One possible source of the rumour is the celebrity status of the couple and the scrutiny that comes with it. Joel and Victoria have a large fan base and are frequently in the public eye, making them susceptible to rumours and speculation about their personal lives.

These rumours may also have been inspired by a 2014 blog post by Joel Osteen. The post entitled Let Go of the Ashes contained the words,

The enemy would love for you to spend your whole life sitting in the ashes, bitter over a relationship that didn't work out… It's time to turn those ashes loose. If you went through a divorce, let it go. God has somebody better in your future.

While many interpreted this as basic religious advice from a clergyman, others believed he was hinting at marital discord or divorce.

So is Joel Osteen getting a divorce? There is no proof to back up these claims, and Joel and Victoria have spoken openly about the value of love, faith, and family. They have spoken publicly about their marriage's ups and downs but have always stressed their love for each other and their family.

How did Joel and Victoria Osteen meet?

Victoria and Joel met in 1985 while she was pursuing a psychology degree at the University of Houston. At the same time, Victoria was working at her mother's jewellery store, Iloff Jewelers, where Osteen had purchased a new watch battery and got to know her. In 1987, only two years later, they tied the knot.

The couple has two children, a son and a daughter. Jonathan Osteen is their first child. He was born on 20 April 1995. He is 28 years old as of 2023. Jonathan graduated from the University of Texas in 2017 with a degree in screenwriting.

Is Jonathan Osteen still with Lakewood church?

He is an instrumentalist who plays acoustic guitar for the church band and is also a singer. Aside from that, Jonathan has followed in his father's footsteps and preaches to youths at Lakewood Church.

Is Lisa Osteen still married?

Lisa is Joel's elder sister, who serves as an associate pastor in the Lakewood Church. Lisa is married to Kevin Comes, and they have three children.

Is Joel Osteen divorced? Speculations about Joel and Victoria Osteen divorcing are baseless and untrue. The couple has remained steadfastly committed to each other throughout the years.

