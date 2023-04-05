Ghanaian entrepreneur Emmanuel Amanfo launched his business after completing senior high school

He makes GH¢3,000 ($274.87) per week and sells coal pots, chicken feeding troughs, and trunks for a profit of between GH¢500 ($45.81) and GH¢1,000 ($91.62)

The young businessman has shared his experiences with launching his business and overcoming obstacles

When 25-year-old Senior High School (SHS) graduate Emmanuel Amanfo decided to venture into his business, he faced challenges that nearly compelled him to quit.

The Ashanti Region of Ghana native from Mampongteng detailed how some of his peers, classmates, and even family members made fun of his decision to pursue an artisanal career after graduating senior high school (SHS).

Emmanuel Amanfo's path into his business and dealing with ridicule

At the Mpasatia Senior High Technical School, Amanfo studied business, but financial limitations prevented him from pursuing tertiary education.

The young entrepreneur recalled how people scorned him for entering a skilled trade. At some point, he wanted to quit the work because of the negative comments he received from naysayers.

"Those I stayed with at Pankrono had finished SHS and were continuing their education. They were wondering why I chose to be an artisan instead of furthering my education.

"I was dependable at work, but because of constant taunting, I stopped attending the training. My boss called to find out why I wasn't arriving, but I lied,'' he recalled.

Emmanuel Amanfo overcomes challenges

Amanfo now earns a decent income from the business after triumphing over the challenges.

"I began with GH¢4,000 ($366.49) cedis and no help from anyone. Poultry farms give us contracts and place huge orders with us. Because of that, my company has expanded and our income has increased," he said.

He uses materials like recycled zinc to create items like coal pots, troughs for feeding chickens, and trunks.

"We deal with the orders from our customers. We can make GH¢3,000 ($274.87) cedis weekly, and our profit is between GH¢500 cedis and GH¢1,000."

The young businessman employs three casual employees and four apprentices, one of whom is a senior high school classmate.

Manfo acknowledges that his work is challenging, yet he still fared better than some of his critics.

Watch his video below:

