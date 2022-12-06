30-year-old Ghanaian, Benaiah Cathline-Abraham, has started a real estate business that finds accommodation for high-profile people

He established the real estate company in 2020 and has since found homes for expatriates and embassy employees

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Benaiah stated that he decided to enter the real estate industry to help people find a place to stay

Benaiah Cathline-Abraham is a young Ghanaian man punching above his weight by establishing a real estate company that provides accommodation for expatriates, embassy employees and other top business professionals.

30-year-old Ghanaian establishes a real estate company that provides homes for high-profile people. Photo credit: Benaiah Cathline-Abraham and Michael Tagoe

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Benaiah revealed that he had always been passionate about building, construction and the real estate industry. He explained:

I always knew that my destiny was in the property sector. As a result, I worked with some real estate companies and banks for some time to learn the ropes about mortgages, accommodation, and everything related to the property industry

Beniah speaks on how he gained real estate experience

Benaiah said he worked with Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and Ghana Home Loans (GHL) to understand how property financing worked before moving on to work with the Lands Commission and finally with a real estate brokerage company called Akka Kappa.

The young man added that after some time working with Kappa Kappa, he decided to start his real estate business. Although Benaiah said he did not set out to provide accommodation for just anybody, he carved a niche for himself by providing high-end, luxurious apartments in the prime areas of Accra for those who can afford them.

Benaiah shares how he started the company

The young entrepreneur shared with YEN.com.gh that he did not get funding for his real estate company, C-Quiver Properties because many people did not believe he had what it took to succeed in the property sector. He told YEN.com.gh:

I started my companuy with some small money I had saved over the past years when I was an employee working for others. I was then able to employ a handful of people who helped me set the company up and running.

Benaiah speaks about his target market

Mr Cathline-Abraham explained that his company, C-Quiver Properties, provides accommodation for people who want to stay in the prime areas of Accra, such as Cantonments, East Legon, Dzorwulu, Airport Area and others.

He added that his customers are usually expatriates, embassy employees, top businesspeople in the petroleum industry, and other high-profile people.

Benaiah asserted that besides providing high-end residential accommodation, his company also offers industrial and commercial spaces such as warehouses, office spaces and even lands. In addition, they help to manage the properties of multinationals.

Benaiah touches on his experience managing a real estate company

Mr Cathline-Abraham confessed that starting and managing a real estate business is not all glamorous. There were high times as well as low times. He told YEN.com.gh:

There were times that I felt like quitting because nothing was going well. Yet, I wake up each morning and decide to give it one more push. The successesful transactions I close every now and then is what motivates me to keep going

Benaiah advises young people who are starting a business

According to Benaiah Cathline-Abraham, the youth should not be in a rush to make quick money. Instead, he advised that they should think about solving a problem. He explained that it was a sure way for people to generate long-lasting wealth. He added that anyone who wants to be an entrepreneur must be honest and have integrity, stressing that they should not cut corners.

Benaiah also advised young businesspeople to have a coach or mentor who could teach them the ropes of the business. Lastly, he concluded that people should learn to give back to society and touch as many lives as possible.

