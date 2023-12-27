The Ghana Armed Forces has outdoored a locally assembled mini Jeep selling for GH¢60,000

A Warrant Officer Class One, Awal Mohammed, is credited with the assembling of the mini Jeep

Each unit under the military command would be given one of the Jeeps to run their errands

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has outdoored a locally assembled mini Jeep to help make transportation easy within the barracks.

Warrant Officer Class One, Awal Mohammed, a driver with GAF, is credited with assembling the mini Jeep, which has been code-named GAMIJ (Ghana Army Mini Jeep).

The Jeep has low fuel consumption and is selling at GH¢60,000.

The new vehicle was outdoored during a West Africa Soldier's Socialization Activity (WASSA) in Accra.

The new vehicle is selling for GH¢60,000. Source: UGC/GNA

It is a modification of the locally used tricycle, also known as “Aboboyaa”.

The authorities said each unit under the military command would be given one to run their errands.

KsTU builds electric car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some students at Kumasi Technical University (KsTu) have built an electric vehicle.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GH One TV, the head of the Automotive and Agricultural Mechanization Engineering department at KsTu said the university does not see moulding of coal pots as an achievement as has been made believe.

As a department, he said there were innovative things like the electric vehicle, which university students are working on.

Man praised for ingenuity

A young Ghanaian mechanic has been applauded for his creativity and ingenuity after he built an electric vehicle.

The car functions on five car batteries and can cover 100 kilometres when fully charged.

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for his innovation.

Source: YEN.com.gh