An alumna of Huni Valley Senior High School has sent social media into a frenzy following the release of the WASSCE results

Helen Daniels, who studied General Science, excelled in the WASSCE as she bagged eight As

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated Helen on her achievement

Authorities of Huni Valley Senior High School have something to smile about after an intelligent alumna passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours.

Helen Daniels, the brilliant teen who read General Science in school, clocked eight As in the exams.

Ghanaian girl excels in WASSCE Photo credit: @Huni - Valley Senior High School/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The school, in celebrating this amazing feat, took to its Facebook page to share a photo of Helen's WASSCE result slip as well as a photograph of her in uniform.

The post, which was captioned, "We did it," had gained over 98 likes and 14 comments at the time of writing this report.

Ghanaians congratulate Helen

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated Helen on excelling in the WASSCE and making her school proud.

Ativor Faustina stated:

Congratulations sis

Rebecca Acheampong indicated:

Well done Hellen

Sandra Andoh stated:

Great huni vass

Lady fumes as cousin gets aggregate 50 in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady expressed disappointment after the WASSCE provisional results were released.

This is because her cousin, who read General Arts at Kwahu Ridge Senior High School and sat for the exam, performed abysmally.

The lady shared her cousin's result slip on a Facebook page, where it was proven that the boy had F9 in four subjects, D7 in two subjects and E8 in two subjects.

With a combined best six subjects totalling an aggregate of 50, the lady said the boy was pleading with her not to show the result slip to his mother.

Boy bags 8As in WASSCE

Also, another Ghanaian boy who sat for the 2023 WASSCE has bagged 8As.

Kweinortey Andrews of Bepong Senior High/Commercial School read Business Management, Financial Accounting, Principles of Cost Accounting and Economics as his elective.

He scored A1 in all four elective subjects and recorded A1 in all four of his core subjects.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh