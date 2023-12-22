The Mobile Money Advocacy Group has suspended the GH¢1000 cap on withdrawals, which started December 1, 2023

The group said suspension follows meetings with authorities and other stakeholders on their concerns

The groups are pushing for a more sustainable business module for all mobile money agents

The Mobile Money Advocacy Group (MoMAG) has suspended the GH¢1000 withdrawal cap.

According to the group, the suspension follows meetings with authorities and other stakeholders.

The GH¢1000 cap on withdrawals started December 1, 2023. Source: Getty Images.

The agents put the cap in place at the beginning of December to protest what they deem unsatisfactory compensation.

In a statement, MoMAG said the protest was to draw attention to their long-standing concerns regarding inadequate compensation for their services.

Now, the group said it is waiting on the final resolution as promised by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and other Telcos.

It said continuing the protest following the engagements with other stakeholders would be disrespectful.

The groups involved in the protest were the Northern MoMo Agents Association of Ghana, the Mobile Money Advocacy Group, the Mobile Money Agents Association Ghana, and the ABAG.

MTN increases product prices

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings starting November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN has several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, regular bundles, etc.

Lady calls MTN customer service over suspension of zone bundle offer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a lady demanding answers from MTN over their internet data packages had caused a stir online.

In a TikTok video, the lady appealed to the telco giant to fix their challenges and get the zone bundle package back and running.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the lady's comment.

Source: YEN.com.gh