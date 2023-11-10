Kumasi Technical University has revealed that it has manufactured an electric vehicle

The school explained that the reason why the university has not publicised it was because it was not ready

This comes after some people criticised the university for celebrating students for moulding coal pots

The Automotive and Agricultural Mechanization Engineering Department at Kumasi Technical University (KsTu) has announced that it has manufactured an electric vehicle.

This new revelation comes on the backdrop of news that the university celebrated three first-year students who had moulded coal pots.

Kumasi Technical University students design electric vehicle Photo credit: kstu.edu.gh @GH ONE TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GH One TV, the head of the Automotive and Agricultural Mechanization Engineering department at KsTu said the university does not see moulding of coal pots as an achievement as has been made believe.

As a department, he said there were innovative things like the electric vehicle, which students of the university are working on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Our achievement is one of these things, the electric vehicle, that is what we want them to know."

He said the reason why there is no publication on the electric vehicle is because it is not complete.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 18,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the revelation

Netizens who reacted to the revelation by the lecturer remained sceptical as to whether the university could really manufacture an electric vehicle.

Jack Kdm indicated:

You go explain Taya all we can see is coal pots not electric vehicles

Bra Kuabena Hercules reacted:

electric vehicle indeed

Dove Quadjo Bedie replied:

The embarrassment has already come, stop trying to run PR

Ghdispatch wrote:

Doing it in first year is not bad, first year

Sheriff Megastar added:

So what is that vehicle there used for?

Derrick Okrah commented:

I have a problem with you teaching our young undergrads how to weld coal pots. As a technical university, you have to think of solving problems not creating them.

Students design solar-powered machine for farming

YEN.com.gh reported that students at Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School in Ghana's Western Region have manufactured an innovative solar-powered machine.

The agricultural mechanised machine can cut grass to ground level, handle weeding, slash, and harvest plants.

They described the components of their machine in the clip posted to the Facebook account of the Energy Commission of Ghana, which received praise from online users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh