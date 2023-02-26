A video capturing the luxury cars in the magnificent mansion of Ghanaian millionaire and businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng has surfaced

The clip shows exotic whips packed inside and outside the luxury garage of the Angle Group of Companies' founder

The video was reportedly taken when his first wife was captured posing for photos in the garage with Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, and other deluxe whips

When the video of Dr Kwaku Oteng's exotic cars was taken

His first wife was spotted striking poses in the garage filled with expensive cars, including Rolls Royce and Mercedes Benz. The businessman's better half donned African attire.

Although the purpose of the photo shoot was unclear, attention was drawn to the customised cars.

Earlier at an event, Dr Kwaku Oteng praised his first wife profusely while portraying her as a role model deserving of imitation. He made the remarks at his wife's recently organized opulent birthday party.

Watch the video below:

Dr Kwaku Oteng praises first wife

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng caused an online stir when he shared how his first wife, Maame Yaa, sold yam and rice to cater for him.

The Angel Group of Companies CEO made the revelation at an event to mark her 50th birthday celebration.

He praised his first wife, remembering how she cared for the house, including cooking for the entire family and buying clothes for the kids. He explained that they had come a long way as a pair in their roughly 33 years of marriage.

