Ghanaian business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong were spotted riding in a luxury Mercedes Benz 190 SL car

In the video that has gone viral online, they were spotted at the 60th birthday celebrations of one of their good friends K. Badu

They were also joined by members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club who also arrived in plush cars to the venue

Ghanaian business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong arrived in plush cars to the 60th birthday celebration of their dear friend K. Badu.

Despite, Ofori Sarpong and Friends arrive in luxury cars to K. Badu's 60th birthday party. Photo Source: @nations_blogger

In a video that has surfaced online, Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong arrived in a Mercedes Benz 190 SL car to the party which was held at East Legon.

Dr Ofori Sarpong was captured driving the luxury car, while Despite was seated in the passenger seat beside him.

They arrived at the venue with other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club who also showed up in plush cars.

The video also showed another member of the club arriving in a classic white Auburn Speedster.

Watch the video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh