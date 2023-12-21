Ghanaians have been warned of a new malware found in some WhatsApp and Telegram applications

The warning on the new malware is based on information from cyber security firm Kaspersky

The affected WhatsApp and Telegram applications are from groups who engineered the malware into the original applications

The Ministry of National Security has issued an alert over a new malware found among users in Ghana in some WhatsApp and Telegram applications.

The warning is based on information from cyber security firm Kaspersky.

The National Security Ministry has told Ghanaians to be on the alert. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kaspersky said the malware is found in modified versions of WhatsApp and Telegram for Android devices.

The versions are from independent individuals and groups who engineered the malware into the original applications

The malware harvests valuable information from the infected devices and once activated, the malware connects with the remote server of the attackers.

According to this consumer technology news website, the malware-infested WhatsApp and Telegram applications have been circulating primarily in Telegram channels, especially among Arabic and Azeri speakers.

According to Kaspersky, the malware named ConesSpy sends device information to the attacker’s servers every five minutes.

The information sent to attackers includes the phone number, country and network codes, phone contacts, and account details.

The malware can also record audio and steal files from the user’s device.

To stay safe, Ghanaians are advised to download the apps from only official sources.

MTN data costs go up

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Ghana has increased the prices of its product offerings from November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN Ghana said its website will reveal the new prices on November 28, 2023.

Lady calls MTN customer service over suspension of zone bundle offer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young lady demanding answers from MTN over their internet data packages had caused a stir online.

In a TikTok video, the lady appealed to the telco giant to fix their challenges and get the zone bundle package back and running.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the lady's comment.

MTN apologises to customers over suspension of zone bundle offer

MTN issued a press release apologising to customers after the suspension of the zone bundle.

In the release, the telco giant said it was liaising with the NCA, the industry regulator, to get the affordable data package restored.

MTN Ghana also assured customers that it would continue to roll out affordable products and packages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh