Workers in Ghana can apply for personal loans from banks to cover expenses such as school fees, housing, emergencies and other financial needs

The amount an applicant can borrow depends on monthly income, employment history, existing financial commitments and the lending institution's requirements

Applicants generally need identification documents, proof of income and bank statements, although some banks offer digital loans to eligible customers

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Applying for a bank loan in Ghana is an option for workers and business owners who need additional funds to meet personal or business expenses.

How to secure a bank loan in Ghana: Eligibility, documents and application process. Image credit: Graphic Online, Freepik

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Several banks offer different types of loans, including personal loans, salary advances, business loans and facilities that do not require property as collateral.

However, applicants must meet certain conditions before their requests can be approved.

Documents required for bank loans in Ghana

The documents needed depend on the bank and the type of loan being requested.

For salaried workers, commonly requested documents include:

Ghana Card: A valid identification document used to verify the applicant's identity Recent payslips: Usually the last three months' payslips to confirm monthly earnings Bank statements: Some banks require statements covering the previous three to six months Employment details: An employment letter, confirmation of employment or an employer's undertaking where required Proof of residential address: A recent utility bill or another document accepted by the bank Completed application form: A loan application containing personal, employment and financial information

Business owners may need additional records, including business registration documents, financial statements and evidence of business income.

How much you can borrow

The amount available varies across financial institutions.

For example, Absa Bank Ghana advertises direct personal loans of up to GH₵1 million, while its Instant Loan facility offers eligible customers up to GH₵350,000.

Stanbic Bank Ghana offers personal loan facilities starting from GH₵2,000, with the maximum depending on the applicant's income and loan type.

Standard Chartered Ghana also advertises personal unsecured loans of up to GH₵500,000 for personal banking customers and GH₵800,000 for eligible Priority customers.

These are advertised limits rather than amounts guaranteed to every applicant.

Steps to apply for a bank loan in Ghana

Choose a bank: Compare loan facilities offered by different licensed financial institutions Check eligibility: Confirm the bank's minimum income, employment and account requirements Prepare documents: Gather the necessary identification, payslips, statements and employment records Submit an application: Visit the bank's branch or use its official online or mobile banking platform where available Wait for assessment: The bank reviews income, existing debts, credit history and repayment capacity Review the loan offer: Check the interest rate, monthly deductions, fees and total repayment amount before accepting Receive the funds: Once the loan is approved and the required agreements are completed, the bank disburses the money according to its procedures

Applicants should also remember that borrowing GH₵5,000 does not necessarily mean repaying exactly GH₵5,000. Interest and applicable charges can increase the total amount payable.

The Bank of Ghana advises borrowers to understand the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), repayment schedule and other charges before signing a loan agreement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with any of the banks mentioned. Loan amounts, eligibility requirements, rates and conditions may change. Readers should confirm details directly with their preferred banks before applying.

How to buy Treasury bills in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can invest in government Treasury bills through banks and selected mobile money services.

Some investment services allow customers to start with GH₵5, while other banks require higher amounts.

The Bank of Ghana publishes interest rates for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.

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Source: YEN.com.gh