Some banks in Ghana offer personal loans to salaried workers without requiring a guarantor or property as collateral

Workers in both the public and private sectors can explore selected loan facilities depending on their employment status and income

Applicants may be required to provide payslips, identification documents and salary account information before qualifying for certain loans

Getting a bank loan in Ghana can be challenging for workers who do not have someone willing to stand as a guarantor.

4 banks in Ghana that offer loans without a guarantor to eligible workers. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, some financial institutions offer loan facilities that allow eligible salaried employees to borrow money without involving another person as a guarantor.

These facilities are generally assessed based on the applicant's employment history, monthly earnings, credit record and ability to repay the money.

Banks in Ghana offering loans without guarantors

1. Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank Ghana offers Instant Loans to eligible salaried customers without requiring collateral or a guarantor.

Qualifying customers can access pre-approved loans of up to GH₵350,000 through the Absa Mobile App, internet banking or ATMs.

The amount offered depends on the bank's assessment of the customer's financial circumstances.

2. Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank provides a PayDay Loan facility that allows eligible workers to access money without collateral or a guarantor.

Applicants can dial 90111# and follow the instructions to apply.

The facility is designed mainly for short-term financial needs, with repayment generally due within 31 days or upon receipt of the customer's next salary.

3. Republic Bank Ghana

Republic Bank advertises a Back-to-School Loan facility for salaried employees in the public and private sectors.

Under its published conditions, government workers who have been employed for more than five years can qualify without providing a guarantor.

Employees with shorter periods of government service and other applicants may be required to provide guarantors.

Interested workers should confirm the facility's current availability with the bank.

4. Ahantaman Community Bank

Ahantaman Community Bank, a rural banking institution in Ghana, advertises a 24-hour emergency loan facility without collateral or a guarantor.

The facility targets workers paid through the Controller and Accountant-General's Department.

Applicants are expected to provide recent payslips, identification documents and passport photographs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any bank. Loan eligibility, interest rates, fees and repayment terms may vary. Readers are advised to contact the respective banks directly to confirm current requirements and conditions before applying.

Requirements for applying for loans in Ghana

Although some banks do not require guarantors, applicants must still meet specific eligibility conditions.

Depending on the institution, workers may need a valid Ghana Card or other accepted identification, recent payslips, proof of employment and bank statements.

Some banks also require applicants to receive their salaries through accounts maintained with the institution.

Before applying, workers are advised to compare interest rates, processing charges, insurance costs and repayment periods.

It is important to understand that a loan without a guarantor is not necessarily interest-free or automatically approved. Each bank determines eligibility according to its lending policies and the applicant's financial circumstances.

Buy a house and pay in instalments

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can buy houses through flexible payment arrangements that allow them to spread the purchase price over several months or years instead of paying everything upfront.

Property developers, government housing institutions and financial organisations offer different options, including instalment purchases, rent-to-own arrangements and long-term mortgages for qualified buyers.

Some developers advertise interest-free payment plans, while government-backed housing initiatives provide additional opportunities for workers seeking to own residential properties in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh