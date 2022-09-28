A Ghanaian prodigy who built a moving excavator and other trucks has grabbed the attention of businessman Ibrahim Mahama

Solomon Atimbiri, 17, will join a team of local and expatriate engineers at the company of the businessman to receive practical training

He will join Mahama's company permanently to work with the team of professionals after completing school

Solomon Atimbiri, the talented Ghanaian teenager who built a moving excavator and other trucks, will be mentored by businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The 17-year-old grabbed the attention of major eyeballs after a video spotlighting his works gained traction on social media.

In one of the clips, Atimbiri was captured demonstrating how the excavator works to some adults who were impressed.

The attention of Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, was drawn to the teenager's creativity.

''Yesterday, I invited Master Solomon Atimbiri, who hails from the Upper East Region but currently resides in Kumasi, for a mentorship session and exhibition of his invention works.

''My attention was drawn to the young inventor’s video after it went viral on social media last weekend. The young inventor was able to build a moving excavator and other trucks by using locally available materials,'' Mahama said on Instagram.

The businessman said he took interest and decided to mentor the prodigy by offering him the needed support to realise his dream.

''He has been attached to a team of local and expatriate engineers. He'll be given practical training whenever school is on break till he completes school.''

Atimbiri will also join Mahama's company permanently to work with the team of professional engineers after completing school.

The businessman assured that Atimbiri will receive the best support and environment to become an accomplished professional engineer and inventor.

Read Ibrahim Mahama's complete post below:

Ghanaian Prodigy Builds Excavator

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has built an excavator with local materials.

In a video on Ghana the Black Star of Africa, the creative young boy demonstrates how the machine works with a small controller board.

The prodigy left people around him stunned as he confirmed that he made the excavator himself. The footage of the talented boy has equally left many social media users impressed as many urged support for him.

